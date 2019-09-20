Público
Lazos amarillos El TSJCat ordena a Torra retirar de la Generalitat la pancarta de apoyo a los políticos presos en un plazo de 48 horas

La sala contenciosa toma esta decisión como medida cautelar mientras resuelve sobre el fondo del recurso presentado por Impulso Ciudadano.

Trabajadores de la Generalitat colocan en el balcon del Palau una pancarta pidiendo la libertad de los politicos presos tras el acto de posesión del nuevo Govern. EFE/Quique García

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) ha ordenado al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, retirar en un plazo de 48 horas la pancarta de apoyo a los políticos presos de la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat, a raíz de un recurso presentado por la asociación Impulso Ciudadano.

En un auto, contra el que cabe recurso y que cuenta con un voto particular, la sala contenciosa del TSJC acuerda la retirada de la pancarta y el lazo amarillo de apoyo a los presos, como medida cautelar mientras resuelve sobre el fondo del recurso presentado por Impulso Ciudadano.

