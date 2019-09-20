El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) ha ordenado al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, retirar en un plazo de 48 horas la pancarta de apoyo a los políticos presos de la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat, a raíz de un recurso presentado por la asociación Impulso Ciudadano.
En un auto, contra el que cabe recurso y que cuenta con un voto particular, la sala contenciosa del TSJC acuerda la retirada de la pancarta y el lazo amarillo de apoyo a los presos, como medida cautelar mientras resuelve sobre el fondo del recurso presentado por Impulso Ciudadano.
[Habrá ampliación]
