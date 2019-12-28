Público
Público

León El PP vota a favor de la autonomía leonesa en tres ayuntamientos

En el Ayuntamiento de Valderrey la moción se debatirá este sábado y en Santa María del Páramo se presentará el próximo lunes.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 2
Pancarta desplegada en el pleno del Ayuntamiento de León en favor de la autonomía de la Región Leonesa. - EUROPA PRESS

Pancarta desplegada en el pleno del Ayuntamiento de León en favor de la autonomía de la Región Leonesa. - EUROPA PRESS

El PP ha votado con la Unión del Pueblo Leonés (UPL) a favor de la moción de la autonomía leonesa presentada por los leonesistas en tres ayuntamientos de la provincia.

Según ha informado la UPL en un comunicado, ayer se presentó la moción para su debate en tres ayuntamientos: Matadeón de los Oteros, Crémenes y Cabrillanes, obteniendo un respaldo unánime en el primero (de UPL, PP y PSOE); sólo el voto en contra del PSOE en Cabrillanes y la abstención del PSOE en Crémenes.

"Estas localidades forman parte de la lista de ayuntamientos donde se presenta la moción, como ya se anunciara, con la que se dan los primeros pasos para conseguir la autonomía de la Región Leonesa", ha explicado la UPL.

En el Ayuntamiento de Valderrey la moción se debatirá este sábado y en Santa María del Páramo se presentará el próximo lunes, día 30 de diciembre. La moción, ya aprobada en el ayuntamiento de la capital leonesa, plantea "transmitir a las Cortes el posicionamiento de este plenario en cuanto a que la Región Leonesa tiene derecho a constituirse en comunidad autónoma, instando a las Cortes autonómicas a iniciar los trámites para la consecución de la autonomía de la Región Leonesa de las tres provincias que lo conforman León, Zamora y Salamanca".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad