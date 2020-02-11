madrid
Una "solución final" para reducir "problemas con las pensiones". Así ha calificado el portavoz adjunto del PP en el Congreso, José Ignacio Echániz, la proposición de ley de despenalización y regulación de la eutanasia que se ha debatido este martes en la Cámara, unas declaraciones que le han servido a los de Casado una bronca por parte del resto de grupos parlamentarios, a excepción de Vox.
Incluso Ciudadanos ha afeado la intervención del diputado conservador. "Les pediría respeto, rectificación; utilizar y banalizar una materia tan importante me parece preocupante", ha dicho la diputada de Cs Sara Jiménez, que se ha mostrado "tristemente sorprendida" por la intervención de Echániz.
"Me parece duro hablar de la eutanasia con un enfoque económico, con un enfoque en el que parece que lo que importa es que parece que iba a haber una reducción de las pensiones", ha insistido Jiménez.
((Habrá ampliación))
