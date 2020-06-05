Estás leyendo: La Ley de Infancia reformula los delitos de odio: incorpora la edad como causa de discriminación sobre niños y ancianos

La norma que el Consejo de Ministros prevé aprobar el martes, a la que ha accedido 'Público', hace hincapié en las medidas para prevenir, concienciar y proteger ante la violencia contra la infancia, en todos los ámbitos, además de elevar los plazos de prescripción para que estos delitos no queden impunes. 

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, momentos antes de comparecer este jueves en la Comisión para la Reconstrucción Social y Económica del Congreso. EFE/ Sebastián Mariscal

MADRID

Actualizado:

Alejandro lópez de miguel / Manuel Sánchez

El Ejecutivo recupera la velocidad de crucero en la producción legislativa que no está directamente relacionada con la pandemia del coronavirus, que durante los últimos meses ha monopolizado casi todas sus actuaciones.

Público ha accedido al texto del anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica de Protección Integral a la Infancia y la Adolescencia frente a la Violencia, conocida como ley Rhodes, que previsiblemente llegará al Consejo de Ministros del próximo martes. Esta norma era uno de los proyectos estrella de la Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, y ha sido elaborada conjuntamente con los Ministerios de Justicia e Interior.

Entre otros aspectos novedosos, la ley establece una nueva regulación de los delitos de odio, incorporando la edad como causa de discriminación, tanto sobre los niños, niñas y adolescentes, como sobre las personas de edad
avanzada, "otro colectivo sensible que requiere de amparo".

Incluye además la aporofobia [Fobia a las personas pobres, según la Real Academia Española] ,y la exclusión social. En concreto, modifica los artículos del Código Penal 22.4; 314; 510; 511; 512 y 515.4.

(Habrá ampliación)

