MADRID
El Ejecutivo recupera la velocidad de crucero en la producción legislativa que no está directamente relacionada con la pandemia del coronavirus, que durante los últimos meses ha monopolizado casi todas sus actuaciones.
Público ha accedido al texto del anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica de Protección Integral a la Infancia y la Adolescencia frente a la Violencia, conocida como ley Rhodes, que previsiblemente llegará al Consejo de Ministros del próximo martes. Esta norma era uno de los proyectos estrella de la Vicepresidencia de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, y ha sido elaborada conjuntamente con los Ministerios de Justicia e Interior.
Entre otros aspectos novedosos, la ley establece una nueva regulación de los delitos de odio, incorporando la edad como causa de discriminación, tanto sobre los niños, niñas y adolescentes, como sobre las personas de edad
avanzada, "otro colectivo sensible que requiere de amparo".
Incluye además la aporofobia [Fobia a las personas pobres, según la Real Academia Española] ,y la exclusión social. En concreto, modifica los artículos del Código Penal 22.4; 314; 510; 511; 512 y 515.4.

