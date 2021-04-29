madrid
El Consejo Fiscal ha aprobado este jueves, con un ajustado apoyo del bloque progresista de este órgano, un informe favorable al Anteproyecto de Ley de Memoria Democrática. Fuentes fiscales han señalado a Europa Press que el voto de la fiscal general, Dolores Delgado, ha sido determinante para superar el empate existente.
Los vocales de la Asociación de Fiscales, de corte conservador, presentaban un texto alternativo que pone serios reparos a la norma impulsada por la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo. Entre otros motivos por la indefinición que la ley da a la labor que deben realizar los fiscales en este ámbito, ya que no queda muy claro si tendrán una función tuitiva (de amparo a las víctimas), supervisión de organismos públicos o de tipo penal, según fuentes de este sector.
Así las cosas, el texto que avala la ley ha recibido el apoyo de los vocales de la Unión Progresista de Fiscales, del jefe de la Inspección Fiscal -miembro nato-, y de la fiscal general, que ha desecho el empate existente.
Entre otros aspectos, la ley contempla la extinción de fundaciones que hagan apología del franquismo; la creación de una Fiscalía de Memoria Democrática y Derechos Humanos; o la exhumación de víctimas del franquismo de fosas comunes sufragada por fondos públicos, además de la significación del Valle de los Caídos, de donde saldrán los benedictinos.
(Habrá ampliación)
