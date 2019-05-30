El Pleno del Consejo General del Poder Judicial ha aprobado este jueves por unanimidad un informe favorable al anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica de protección integral a la infancia y la adolescencia frente a la violencia. El objetivo de este proyecto es incluir en el ordenamiento jurídico los compromisos frente a la lucha contra la ciberdelincuencia, la trata de seres humanos, la explotación y abuso sexual, la violencia contra la mujer y la violencia doméstica.
Entre algunas medidas que lleva a cabo este Anteproyecto está la de aumenta de trece a dieciséis años la edad de la víctima de los delitos contra la libertad e indemnidad sexuales. Asimismo, aumenta a 30 años el plazo de prescripción del delito cuando la víctima es menor de 18 años.
Este texto propone colocar a los niños y adolescentes en el centro de las políticas de los poderes públicos. Además, la reforma modifica los requisitos para que el juez pueda rechazar el perdón al agresor como causa de extinción cuando la víctima es menor de edad o es una persona con discapacidad.
El anteproyecto introduce nuevos tipos penales que castigan aquellas conductas que, mediante el uso de las nuevas tecnologías, suponen un riesgo para la vida y la integridad física, la libertad, la indemnidad sexual y la salud de menores de edad o de personas con discapacidad.
También se establece el carácter obligatorio de la prueba preconstituida cuando menores de catorce años o personas con discapacidad hayan sido víctimas o testigos de delitos cometidos contra la vida, la integridad física o moral, la libertad e indemnidad sexuales y la intimidad, entre otros. Cuando se trate de mayores de catorce años, la conveniencia o no de la prueba preconstituida será opcional.
