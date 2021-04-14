MADRID
PSOE, Unidas Podemos, Cs, EH Bildu, Más País y el BNG han registrado in extremis una enmienda transaccional a la ley de infancia para ampliar de 30 a 35 años la prescripción de los delitos sexuales contra menores, según informan fuentes parlamentarias a este medio. Previsiblemente, el Congreso dará luz verde este jueves al proyecto legislativo para su remisión al Senado, donde quedará aprobado finalmente (siempre y cuando no se añada ninguna enmienda en la Cámara Alta; de lo contrario, volvería al Congreso para su ratificación).
Uno de los cambios más importantes que traía consigo la ley era precisamente que el plazo de prescripción de los delitos graves contra menores no empezará a correr hasta que la víctima haya cumplido 30 años y no 18 como ahora. Si bien, estos partidos han acordado ampliar la edad, por lo que el plazo no empezará a contar hasta los 35 años, tal como habían pedido asociaciones y otros partidos políticos.
La enmienda, que contará también con el respaldo de ERC (sus diputados están en cuarentena por contacto estrecho con un positivo por covid y por ello no han podido acudir al Congreso y firmar la propuesta) saldrá adelante presumiblemente en la votación de este jueves, por lo que se incorporará al texto. En esta línea, esta formación, entre otras, había exigido que el plazo se ampliara hasta los 40.
Durante los trabajos de ponencia, la ley ha incorporado más de 200 enmiendas, de las cuales más de 60 han sido transaccionadas. Una de las principales mejoras es la prohibición del uso de llamado Síndrome de Alienación Parental (SAP), un criterio que, pese a no tener aval científico y estar desaconsejado por el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), se utiliza en procesos de separación para retirar la custodia de los hijos a las madres.
