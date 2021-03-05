madrid
Según el PSOE, los actos de odio contra personas LGTBI deberían ser motivo suficiente para interrumpir el juego en las competiciones deportivas. Así lo ha trasladado el grupo socialista en el Congreso de los Diputados.
En concreto, la iniciativa insta al Ejecutivo a incluir en el Protocolo de actuación para el restablecimiento de la normalidad en competiciones, pruebas o espectáculos deportivos, la suspensión durante cinco minutos de la competición, prueba o espectáculo deportivo, cuando se produzcan actos intolerantes contra la comunidad LGTBI, racismo o violencia contra las mujeres.
Además, piden que se instauren cursos hacia el personal directivo, técnico y deportivo, para fomentar el respeto a la diversidad y a la realidad de las personas LGTBI.
El portavoz de Deportes del PSOE en el Congreso, Juan Luis Soto, ha destacado el "claro compromiso" de su formación "con las personas LGTBI que siguen sufriendo discriminación a la hora de practicar deporte" en España.
Según explica el PSOE en su propuesta, en España hay 142 los futbolistas gays. Dicha cifra se obtiene, según el grupo socialista, de extrapolar al fútbol profesional un estudio sobre el porcentaje de población LGTBI. En dicho estudio se pone de manifiesto que el 6% de la población europea se considera miembro de este colectivo.
"De cumplirse esta hipótesis, en España alrededor de 1,3 millones de personas LGTBI practicarían deporte y 270 de los 4.453 deportistas de alto nivel que tenía catalogados el Consejo Superior de Deportes en 2017 pertenecerían a este colectivo", argumentan en la propuesta.
