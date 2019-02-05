Abel Azcona, el artista acusado de haber escrito en 2016 la palabra "pederastia" con hostias consagradas en una 'performance' en un antiguo convento de Berga (Barcelona) ha plantado este martes al juez, que le investiga por los delitos de profanación y contra los sentimientos religiosos.
Según han informado fuentes judiciales, Azcona, natural de Pamplona, no ha acudido a la citación judicial de un juez de Berga, que le imputó a causa de una querella interpuesta por la Asociación Española de Abogados Cristianos. La demanda la presentó esta asociación a raíz de una 'performance' que el artista montó en mayo de 2016 en la antigua capilla del Convento de Cal Rosal, ahora reconvertido en un centro de creación artística, y que previamente había exhibido en Pamplona.
La actuación tenía como fin denunciar los numerosos casos de agresiones sexuales a menores que acechan a la Iglesia católica
Los querellantes denunciaron que Azcona usó para su actuación hostias consagradas que había sustraído previamente de varias eucaristías para dibujar con ellas la palabra "pederastia", en alusión a los numerosos casos de agresiones sexuales a menores que acechan a la Iglesia católica en todo el mundo.
El juez acordó citar este martes a Azcona en dependencias judiciales para tomarle declaración como investigado en el marco de la causa que abrió por los delitos de profanación y contra los sentimientos religiosos. Sin embargo, el artista no ha comparecido en el juzgado, ante lo que Abogados Cristianos ha pedido que se le cite de nuevo y, si vuelve a plantar al juez, se le impute también un delito de obstrucción a la justicia.
Según ha detallado Abogados Cristianos en un comunicado, el artista ha remitido una carta desde Colombia declarándose en rebeldía, por lo que pedirán su extradición para que pueda comparecer ante el juez.
