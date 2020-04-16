La exportavoz de Podemos en la Asamblea de Madrid Lorena Ruiz-Huerta ha sido absuelta de los delitos de calumnias tras acusar a la Policía de torturar a detenidos. Ella misma ha confirmado la decisión del Juzgado de lo Penal número 17 de Madrid.

"Al fin ABSUELTA de un supuesto delito de calumnias a las Fuerzas del orden", ha señalado en un tuit. "Gracias también a mis denunciantes: me han hecho más fuerte para seguir denunciando injusticias", ha añadido la abogada y activista.

Ruiz-Huerta fue imputada por un delito de calumnias por unas declaraciones realizadas en el programa de televisión Salvados, cuestión de justicia -que se emitió en La Sexta el 1 de junio de 2014-, al que asistió como abogada especialista en derecho penal y miembro de la Asociación Libre de Abogados (ALA).

La exportavoz de la formación morada, que opinaba y trasladaba sus experiencias como letrada de turno de oficio, realizó distintas intervenciones atribuyendo a las Fuerzas y Cuerpos de Seguridad del Estado "la práctica habitual de actuaciones lesivas a los derechos de los detenidos".

En el juicio, celebrado en febrero de este año, el fiscal aumentó su petición y además de una multa de 4.700 euros por calumnias, incluyó las costas que se deriven de la publicación de la sentencia en medios de comunicación. La defensa de Ruiz-Huerta, por su parte, se quejó de que no se hubiera respetado el derecho a la libertad de expresión de su defendida y criticó que no se hubieran tenido en cuenta las dilaciones indebidas, dado que los hechos se produjeron hace seis años. "Espero que no tengamos que estar igual dentro de otros seis años en el Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos", espetó.