Madrid
La juez Belén Sánchez (Juzgado de Instrucción nº 39 de Madrid) "ha aplazado sine die" la declaración prevista para este jueves 27 de agosto de los imputados por un "delito de injurias y calumnias realizadas con publicidad" tras admitirse la querella criminal presentada por la familia Franco el 21 de mayo de 2019, casi un año después de emitirse el programa Los herederos de Franco, de la serie documental de periodismo de investigación En el punto de mira (Cuatro).
Esta mañana, después de que Público informara ayer tarde de esta acción judicial por la vía penal, el juzgado ha trasladado telefónicamente el aplazamiento de la vista a los querellados, que ha sido confirmada a este diario, asimismo, por un portavoz de Mediaset.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
