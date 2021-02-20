Estás leyendo: Libertad provisional para tres de los detenidos en las manifestaciones de Catalunya en apoyo a Pablo Hasél

El cuarto detenido aún no ha sido puesto en libertad.

Aspecto de manifestación de viernes, en Barcelona, tras la cuarta noche de protestas por la detención del rapero Pablo Hasél.
Tres de los cuatro detenidos durante los altercados registrados anoche en Barcelona y Girona por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél han quedado este sábado en libertad con cargos, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).

El juzgado de instrucción 2 de Girona en funciones de guardia ha recibido esta mañana a los dos jóvenes detenidos en esa ciudad y les ha dejado a ambos en libertad provisional, a uno de ellos con la medida cautelar de comparecencia periódica en el juzgado.

Los dos jóvenes fueron detenidos ayer en la zona de la Copa de Girona por supuestamente participar en los altercados registrados en la ciudad en el marco de las protestas por el encarcelamiento del rapero Pablo Hasél.

Uno de los jóvenes tiene la causa abierta por atentado a agentes de la autoridad y lesiones leves y la juez le ha dejado en libertad provisional a disposición de la autoridad judicial.

El otro detenido tiene la causa abierta por atentado a la autoridad, desórdenes públicos, lesiones leves y daños leves y la juez le ha dejado también en libertad provisional, pero en este caso con la medida cautelar de comparecencia periódica cada 15 días ante la autoridad judicial.

Por su parte, el juzgado de guardia de Barcelona ha dejado en libertad a uno de los dos detenidos anoche en la capital con la obligación de comparecer cada quince días ante el juez.

En este caso, el detenido tiene una causa abierta por desórdenes públicos, atentado a la autoridad y resistencia.

