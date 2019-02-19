Público
Libro de Pedro Sánchez Irene Lozano aclara que Sánchez es el autor de su libro: "Yo sólo le he dado forma literaria"

La secretaria de Estado para la España Global defiende que este volumen surge a raíz de unas conversaciones entre el presidente del Gobierno y la exdiputada por UPyD.

13/02/2019.- La secretaria de Estado de la España Global, Irene Lozano, durante su intervención este miércoles en un desayuno informativo del Foro de la Nueva Economía. EFE/J.P.Gandul

La secretaria de Estado de la España Global, Irene Lozano, durante su intervención en un desayuno informativo. EFE/J.P.Gandul

La secretaria de Estado para la España Global, Irene Lozano, ha afirmado este martes que ella hizo el libro del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, titulado Manual de Resistencia, pero "el autor es el presidente".

Así lo ha expresado Lozano en una entrevista en la Cadena SER, recogida por Europa Press, después de la polémica suscitada con la autoría de esta biografía del presidente del Gobierno que ha salido este martes a la venta.

En este sentido, Lozano ha defendido que este volumen surge a raíz de unas conversaciones entre Sánchez y la propia secretaria de Estado para la España Global. "El autor es él, yo sólo le he dado forma literaria porque me dedico a ello", ha subrayado.

Lozano ha recordado que también se encargó de darle forma literaria a un blog de la cofundadora de Unión Progreso y Democracia (UPyD) Rosa Díez. "En esa doble vocación de escribir y hacer política me he encontrado muchas intersecciones y son muy bonitas" ha aseverado la también exdiputada por UPyD.

Sobre la polémica suscitada por ser el primer presidente del Gobierno en ejercicio que publica un libro, Irene Lozano ha argumentado que existen "motivos objetivos" para que Sánchez pueda explicar sus ideas políticas con profundidad, a pesar de estar en el cargo de líder del Ejecutivo.

Con todo, Irene Lozano ha explicado que el ejemplar trata sobre la experiencia vital de Sánchez desde que es nombrado en 2014 como secretario general del PSOE, su análisis de la política y su visión de España. "Es un libro para la ciudadanía, el presidente ha tenido dificultades para ser conocido. Una de las grandes tragedias que le han ocurrido es que fue juzgado mucho antes de ser conocido", ha sentenciado Lozano.

