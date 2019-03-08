Público
El líder de Vox en Lleida reconoce que pidió fotos y vídeos a las víctimas

La jueza ha dictado esta tarde prisión provisional sin fianza y prohibición de comunicación para José Antonio Ortiz.

El presidente de Vox en Lleida, José Antonio Ortiz Cambray. / CAPTURA DE PANTALLA - FACEBOOK

El líder de Vox detenido el pasado martes, día 5, por presuntos abusos sexuales a personas con discapacidad, José Antonio Ortiz, ha reconocido este viernes que había pedido fotos y vídeos a las dos víctimas a través de mensajes de WhatsApp.  Según ha explicado la defensa, a cambio de este material, el acusado les daba pequeñas cantidades de dinero, aunque niega haber tenido acceso carnal o tan siquiera contacto físico con ninguna de las víctimas.

En este sentido, la defensa asegura que esta acusación tan sólo se ha desprendido de las declaraciones de las víctimas y que no se ha podido encontrar ninguna prueba al respecto, y ha anunciado que recurrirá la decisión de la jueza de decretar prisión provisional, incomunicada y sin fianza. Fiscalía, por su parte, considera que existe un delito de abuso sexual, de elaboración de pornografía y de corrupción de discapacitados.

La jueza ha dictado esta tarde prisión provisional sin fianza y prohibición de comunicación para el líder de Vox en Lleida después de haber recibido el caso y tras su declaración de dos horas en el juzgado de guardia. La causa, según el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC), está abierta por los delitos de abuso sexual y pornografía sobre dos personas con incapacidad.

