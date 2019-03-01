Público
Varios de los actuales diputados autonómicos por Podemos van en las lista de las primarias del equipo de Más Madrid. Fuentes de la plataforma confirman que el que fue primer secretario del partido en la Comunidad de Madrid, Luis Alegre, ocupa el último puesto de la lista, como apoyo simbólico a Errejón.

El cofundador de Podemos Luis Alegre cerrará la lista de Íñigo Errejón | EFE

Varios de los actuales diputados autonómicos por Podemos como José Manuel López, Eduardo Fernández Rubiño, Mónica García, Emilio Delgado, Hugo Martínez Abarca y Jazmín Beirak, entre algún otro más, van en las lista de las primarias del equipo de Íñigo Errejón, según han confirmado fuentes de la plataforma.

La actual portavoz de Podemos en la Cámara regional, Clara Serra, será la 'número 2' de Errejón. El tercer puesto es para Diego Figuera, reputado psiquiatra que recibió en 2016 la Medalla de Oro de la ciudad de Madrid otorgada por el Ayuntamiento. La número cuatro de la lista será la sindicalista Alicia Gómez, que ha sido abogada laboralista de CCOO y el puesto número 5 el postdoctorado e investigador de enfermedades oncológicas Hector Tejero.

En el siguiente puesto está la que ha sido hasta ahora diputada de Podemos en el Congreso, Tania Sánchez

En el puesto número 7 el candidato de Equo en la Comunidad de Madrid Alejandro Sánchez y en el 8 Errejón ha fichado a la ecologista Alodia Pérez, especialista en legislación ambiental.

Fuentes de Más Madrid también han confirmado que en el último puesto de la lista se encuentra de apoyo simbólico el que fue cofundador de Podemos y primer secretario del partido en la Comunidad de Madrid, Luis Alegre.

La lista completa de Errejón a la Comunidad de Madrid

1. Iñigo Errejón

2. Clara Serra

3. Diego Figuera

4. Alicia Gómez

5. Héctor Tejero

6. Tania Sánchez

7. Alejandro Sánchez

8. Alodia Pérez Muñoz

9. Pablo Gómez

10. Mónica García

11. Jorge Moruno

12. Jazmín Beirak

13. Eduardo Fernández

14. María Pastor

15. Emilio Delgado

16. María Acín

17. Martínez Abarca

18. Clara Ramas

19. Eduardo Gutiérrez

20. Raquel Huerta

21. Antonio Sánchez

22. Loreto Arenillas

23. Alberto Oliver

24. Laura Carenas

25. Daniel Vila

26. Vanesa Viloria

27. Carlos Fernández

28. Herminia María Louriñó

29. Gabriel Ortega

30. Beatriz Galiana

31. Luis Alegre

