Varios de los actuales diputados autonómicos por Podemos como José Manuel López, Eduardo Fernández Rubiño, Mónica García, Emilio Delgado, Hugo Martínez Abarca y Jazmín Beirak, entre algún otro más, van en las lista de las primarias del equipo de Íñigo Errejón, según han confirmado fuentes de la plataforma.
La actual portavoz de Podemos en la Cámara regional, Clara Serra, será la 'número 2' de Errejón. El tercer puesto es para Diego Figuera, reputado psiquiatra que recibió en 2016 la Medalla de Oro de la ciudad de Madrid otorgada por el Ayuntamiento. La número cuatro de la lista será la sindicalista Alicia Gómez, que ha sido abogada laboralista de CCOO y el puesto número 5 el postdoctorado e investigador de enfermedades oncológicas Hector Tejero.
En el siguiente puesto está la que ha sido hasta ahora diputada de Podemos en el Congreso, Tania Sánchez.
En el puesto número 7 el candidato de Equo en la Comunidad de Madrid Alejandro Sánchez y en el 8 Errejón ha fichado a la ecologista Alodia Pérez, especialista en legislación ambiental.
Fuentes de Más Madrid también han confirmado que en el último puesto de la lista se encuentra de apoyo simbólico el que fue cofundador de Podemos y primer secretario del partido en la Comunidad de Madrid, Luis Alegre.
La lista completa de Errejón a la Comunidad de Madrid
1. Iñigo Errejón
2. Clara Serra
3. Diego Figuera
4. Alicia Gómez
5. Héctor Tejero
6. Tania Sánchez
7. Alejandro Sánchez
8. Alodia Pérez Muñoz
9. Pablo Gómez
10. Mónica García
11. Jorge Moruno
12. Jazmín Beirak
13. Eduardo Fernández
14. María Pastor
15. Emilio Delgado
16. María Acín
17. Martínez Abarca
18. Clara Ramas
19. Eduardo Gutiérrez
20. Raquel Huerta
21. Antonio Sánchez
22. Loreto Arenillas
23. Alberto Oliver
24. Laura Carenas
25. Daniel Vila
26. Vanesa Viloria
27. Carlos Fernández
28. Herminia María Louriñó
29. Gabriel Ortega
30. Beatriz Galiana
31. Luis Alegre
