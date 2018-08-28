Público
Público

La lista del PSOE en Madrid Sánchez dice, 24 horas después, que "no se produjo" la llamada a Manuela Carmena

La supuesta charla entre el presidente y la alcaldesa ha desatado una ola de sorpresa y cierto malestar entre los socialistas madrileños, al poner en evidencia que el PSOE no tenía un nombre para encabezar su lista para Madrid

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez y Manuela Carmena, durante los actos del Día de la Comunidad de Madrid. EFE

Pedro Sánchez y Manuela Carmena, durante los actos del Día de la Comunidad de Madrid. EFE

Casi veinticuatro horas después de conocerse una supuesta llamada del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, en la que la animaba a presentarse a las próximas elecciones municipales, fuentes del Gobierno informaron a Público que “la llamada de Pedro Sánchez a Manuela Carmena no se produjo”.

Dichas fuentes no quisieron precisar más, pese a la tormenta política que se ha desatado en el Partido Socialista de Madrid (PSM) por la información que publicó El Confidencial a primera hora de la mañana del lunes, y que ni desde el Gobierno, ni desde el PSOE o el PSM se desmintió en todo el día.

De hecho, hasta el propio secretario general del PSM, José Manuel Franco, compareció ante los medios para valorar dicha información y asegurar que, aunque no le constaba dicha conversación y que, en todo caso, el partido madrileño decidiría su candidato a través de un proceso de primarias.

Dando por buena la información, en el PSM se desató el lunes una ola de sorpresa y cierto malestar por la supuesta conversación del presidente con la alcaldesa, por lo que suponía de dar protagonismo a una adversaria política, como el hecho de poner en evidencia que el PSOE no tenía un nombre para encabezar su lista y no apostaba por ganar las elecciones.

De hecho, en el PSM hay gran inquietud para tener cuanto antes una candidatura clara para la Alcaldía de Madrid, una vez decidido que a la Comunidad volverá a presentarse Ángel Gabilondo.

Desde Ferraz se busca un fichaje estrella, como en otra ocasiones; mientras que en el seno del PSM se opta más por un perfil de dentro del partido, con experiencia municipal, y que se identifique con las bases del partido.

Todo apunta que, salvo un consenso de última hora, habrá un proceso interno de primarias con, al menos, dos candidaturas; aunque desde la dirección del PSM y desde Ferraz se prefiere un acuerdo cerrado y que contente a ambas partes.

Etiquetas