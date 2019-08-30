Público
Listeriosis La Junta de Andalucía se personará como acusación particular contra Magrudis

El consejero de Salud ha recordado que ya se ha presentado una denuncia ante la Fiscalía de Sevilla contra la empresa, pero cuando se confirme y se abra un procedimiento penal, el Gobierno regional "se personará directamente".

30/08/2019.- El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, durante su comparecencia este viernes en el Parlamento andaluz para informar sobre el brote de listeriosis relacionado con el consumo de carne mechada contaminada, del que se han confirmado 20

El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, durante su comparecencia este viernes en el Parlamento andaluz. EFE/José Manuel Vidal

La Junta de Andalucía se personará como acusación particular contra la empresa Magrudis, fabricante de la carne mechada contaminada con listeriosis, en el momento en que se incoe un procedimiento penal, con la intención de defender los derechos de los pacientes fallecidos y afectados por este brote.

El consejero de Salud, Jesús Aguirre, ha anunciado la medida este viernes en la comisión parlamentaria extraordinaria para informar sobre este brote, donde ha defendido la gestión de la alerta sanitaria que ha llevado a cabo el Ejecutivo andaluz.

Sin embargo, un documento con fecha de 20 de agosto y firmado por el director general de Salud Pública y Ordenación Farmacéutica, José María de Torres Medina, refleja que el Gobierno de Juanma Moreno Bonilla conocía ya que Magrudis comercializaba un Chorizo Casero y un Chorizo Ibérico con su marca La Mechá, dos de los productos retirados después de que la Junta ampliara la alerta a todos los alimentos de la firma

Aguirre ha recordado que ya se ha presentado una denuncia ante la Fiscalía de Sevilla contra la empresa, pero cuando se confirme y se abra un procedimiento penal, la Junta "se personará directamente".

[Habrá ampliación]

