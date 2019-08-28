La organización de consumidores Facua ha calificado de "falta de respeto" su ausencia en la reunión que el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, mantiene esta tarde con las organizaciones de consumidores.
Dentro de la ronda de consultas con organizaciones de la sociedad civil, Sánchez se reúne esta tarde, junto a la ministra en funciones de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, Luisa Carcedo, y el secretario general de Sanidad, Faustino Blanco con estas asociaciones.
"Resulta muy difícil de entender que dos semanas después del inicio de la crisis alimentaria más grave que hemos vivido en décadas, el presidente del Gobierno y la ministra de Sanidad y Consumo convoquen a las asociaciones de consumidores y se olviden precisamente de Facua", ha señalado la secretaria general de la organización, Olga Ruiz.
Por su parte, su presidente, Paco Sánchez Legrán, ha reclamado "explicaciones" tras calificar de "falta de respeto" lo ocurrido esta tarde, asegurando que no ha recibido ninguna convocatoria ni desde Moncloa ni desde el Ministerio.
"No sé qué lectura debo dar al hecho de que se hayan olvidado de Facua", ha manifestado el portavoz y vicepresidente de la asociación, Rubén Sánchez.
En plena alerta alimentaria, el presidente del Gobierno en funciones @sanchezcastejon y la ministra de Sanidad y Consumo @luisacarcedo están reunidos esta tarde con varias asociaciones de consumidores. No sé qué lectura debo dar al hecho de que se hayan olvidado de @facua.— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) 28 de agosto de 2019
