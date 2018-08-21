Público
Llanes IU destaca la lucha contra "la corrupción y el caciquismo" del edil asesinado en Llanes 

La formación, durante la concentración silenciosa en memoria de Javier Ardines, ha pedido no especular "con este crimen horrendo" por respeto a la familia.

El ex coordinador general de IU en Asturias, y amigo personal de Javier Ardines, Manuel González Orviz, durante el homenaje en memoria de su concejal en el Ayuntamiento de Llanes, asesinado el pasado jueves. EFE/ Alberto Morante

IU-IX ha destacado el compromiso del concejal asesinado Javier Ardines "contra la corrupción y el caciquismo" en Llanes y su compromiso por hacer de esta villa "un lugar mejor para vivir". Además, han pedido el "pronto esclarecimiento del crimen", aunque han abogado por mantener la calma y la prudencia "porque especular genera más dolor".

Así lo han señalado en el manifiesto leído por un visiblemente emocionado ex coordinador general de IU-IX, Manuel González Orviz, durante la concentración silenciosa en memoria del concejal asesinado a golpes y en repulsa contra la violencia, realizada este martes frente al Ayuntamiento de Llanes.

En el manifiesto, elaborado por la agrupación de IU Llanes, se ha destacado que a pesar de que Javier Ardines "se ha ido" iba a quedar su calor, energía e ilusión "que supo trasmitir en la tarea de luchar por un mundo mejor, empezando por su propio pueblo".

Además, se ha pedido no especular "con este crimen horrendo" por respeto a la familia y se ha destacado su lucha contra "la corrupción y el caciquismo" y por hacer de Llanes un lugar mejor, además de realizar un reconocimiento "a alguien sin el que hoy no se podría entender IU de Llanes".

En ese sentido, han realizado un llamamiento para el pronto esclarecimiento del crimen y a mantener la calma y la prudencia "porque especular genera más dolor".

Además, se ha señalado que la instigación al odio es "un caldo de cultivo ideo para que se produzcan hechos así" y se ha abogado por conocer "toda la verdad" y pedir un "castigo ejemplar para los culpables"

