López Miras confirma a la trásfuga de Vox como consejera de Educación e incorpora al alcalde de Yecla, del PP, en Turismo

En la alcaldía de Yecla relevará a Ortuño la primera teniente de alcalde, Remedios Lajara.

El presidente murciano Fernando López Miras y la vicepresidenta de Ciudadanos, Isabel Franco, durante la firma del acuerdo de gobierno.
El presidente murciano Fernando López Miras y la vicepresidenta de Ciudadanos, Isabel Franco, durante la firma del acuerdo de gobierno. EFE

El presidente de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, ha hecho efectiva este sábado una remodelación de su Gobierno para dar entrada en la Consejería de Educación y Cultura a la diputada autonómica tránsfuga de Vox, Mabel Campuzano, y al alcalde de Yecla, Marcos Ortuño, del PP, en la de Presidencia, Turismo y Deportes.

Según publica este mediodía un suplemento del Boletín Oficial de la Región de Murcia, son cesadas las consejeras Esperanza Moreno (Educación y Cultura), que pasa a ser jefa del Gabinete de la Presidencia, y Cristina Sánchez (Turismo, Juventud y Deportes).

También Javier Celdrán, que llevaba Presidencia y Hacienda y ahora se ocupará de la nueva Consejería de Economía, Hacienda y Administración Digital, nombramiento que, igual que el resto, son efectivos desde su publicación.

En la alcaldía de Yecla relevará a Ortuño la primera teniente de alcalde, Remedios Lajara, que seguirá contando con mayoría absoluta al entrar en lugar de Ortuño el número 13 de las listas electorales locales del PP, Pedro Lorenzo Pérez, quien tomará posesión de su acta de concejal en un pleno convocado para el próximo lunes.

