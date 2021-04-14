murciaActualizado:
La titular del juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de Murcia, en auto notificado este miércoles, ha inadmitido la denuncia por cohecho interpuesta por Contrapoder contra el presidente del Gobierno regional, Fernando López Miras.
Cabe recordar que la formación política Contrapoder presentó esta denuncia al entender que había existido "compra de voluntades" para hacer fracasar la moción de censura presentada por PSOE y Ciudadanos para desalojar al PP del Gobierno regional.
La resolución destaca la importancia del auto de admisión a trámite de una denuncia o querella y concluye que no debe recaer sobre nadie "la incoación y seguimiento de un proceso penal sobre presupuestos infundados".
El derecho a la tutela judicial efectiva consagrado en la Constitución, continúa, "no solo abarca la vertiente del acceso a la jurisdicción, sino también la protección de todos los ciudadanos contra acusaciones carentes de justificación".
Considera la juez que se trata de una "imputación meramente formal, en la que quien denuncia se limita a afirmar la existencia del delito sin apoyo de ningún indicio o evidencia que avale razonablemente su realidad y las razones de conocimiento por el denunciante de los hechos delictivos que atribuye", según informaron fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Región de Murcia (TSJMU) en un comunicado.
La resolución no es firme y contra ella cabe recurso de reforma y apelación.
