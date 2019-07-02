Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

López Miras Vox vota en contra de investir al candidato del PP como presidente de Murcia

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Última hora RRSS

Vox vota en contra de investir al candidato del PP como presidente de Murcia

El candidato del PP a la Presidencia de Murcia, Fernando López Miras, no ha logrado ser elegido en la primera votación celebrada este martes, pese a los votos a favor de Ciudadanos, al votar Vox en contra.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad