Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Lorenzo Lastra Fallece el padre de la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el PSOE se ha hecho eco del fallecimiento del padre de su vicesecretaria general y portavoz en el Congreso y ha señalado que se trata de un día triste para el partido.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Adriana Lastra, vicepresidenta del PSOE. EFE

Adriana Lastra, vicepresidenta del PSOE. EFE

El padre de la vicesecretaria general del PSOE, Adriana Lastra, ha fallecido este miércoles a los 76 años, en la localidad asturiana de Ribadesella, donde ejerció durante varias décadas como taxista, han informado fuentes socialistas.

La capilla ardiente por Lorenzo Lastra, Lorenzo el taxista como era conocido, ha quedado instalada en el tanatorio del Oriente de Ribadesella. El funeral se celebrará mañana, jueves, a las 18.00 horas en el la iglesia parroquial de dicha localidad antes de ser incinerado en Gijón.

Lorenzo Lastra estaba casado con Rosa María Fernández Gonzalo y era padre de cinco hijas -Tatiana, Arantxa, Adriana, Guiomar y Amanda- y tenía cuatro nietos.

A través de su cuenta de Twitter, el PSOE se ha hecho eco del fallecimiento del padre de su vicesecretaria general y portavoz en el Congreso y ha señalado que se trata de un día triste para el partido a la vez que traslada a Lastra el cariño y el pésame de "toda la familia socialista".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad