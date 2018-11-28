Un juzgado de Madrid investigará si Vox cometió en 2015 un delito de presunta estafa al vender papeletas de un número de lotería de Navidad que resultó premiado, pero que en realidad no había comprado. La formación de extrema derecha ingresó 18.100 euros por la venta de esas participaciones, según ha adelantado Vozpópuli.
Uno de los afectados, el ex secretario de la Gestora de Vox en Cáceres, interpuso una denuncia contra la cúpula del partido, liderada por Santiago Abascal, en el Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de la ciudad extremeña. La denuncia ha sido inhibida a favor del Juzgado Decano de Madrid para que asigne el caso a un juzgado de instrucción de la capital, tal y como informa este medio.
El denunciante señala que los afiliados del partido vendieron miles de participaciones del número 93.815 y enviaron el importe recaudado a la sede del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional (CEN). Sin embargo, el mismo día del sorteo, el 22 de diciembre de 2015, recibieron un correo en el que se les informaba de la sustitución de ese número por otro, el 88.008. Finalmente, el boleto inicial había sido premiado con 100 euros, importe que no pudieron cobrar los compradores.
