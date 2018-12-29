Luis Garicano, responsable de Economía de Ciudadanos, se presentará a las primarias para encabezar la lista de candidatos para las elecciones europeas de 2019.
Según informa El País citando fuentes internas del partido, Albert Rivera ha elegido a su mano derecha en asuntos económicos para representar a la formación naranja en el Parlamento Europeo, desplazando al actual cabeza de lista y portavoz en Bruselas y Estrasburgo, Javier Naart, a quien también se le ofrecerá un puesto de salida.
Aún no hay fecha para las primarias de cara a los comicios europeos, pero desde la formación aseguran al diario de Prisa que no esperan que tenga competidor, por lo que dan su candidatura como cabeza de lista por segura.
Garicano daría así el salto a la política institucional después de tres años como responsable económico en la ejecutiva de Ciudadanos. Actualmente, además de su puesto en partido, trabaja como profesor de economía y estrategia en la escuela de negocios IE Business School de Madrid.
En su trayectoria profesional destaca su etapa de diez años como profesor en la London School of Economics y en la Universidad de Chicago, por la que es doctor en Economía. Entre las medidas económicas del partido que llevan su firma están el complemento salarial para los trabajadores precarios y el contrato único.
