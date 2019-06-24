El candidato de Ciudadanos a la presidencia del Principado y diputado regional, Juan Vázquez, ha renunciado este lunes a su Acta como diputado después de que este mañana participase en el Pleno de formación de la Mesa de la Cámara. Se trata de la tercera dimisión en un día a la que se enfrenta el líder de la formación, Albert Rivera.
Así lo ha anunciado esta tarde en una rueda de prensa que ha convocado a las 18.00 horas para anunciar su renuncia y explicar sus motivos. Vázquez fue rector de la Universidad de Oviedo y se había presentado con Ciudadanos a los comicios del 26 de mayo como independiente. Su dimisión se suma a la del diputado Toni Roldán y el europarlamentario Javier Nart.
(Habrá ampliación)
