M-45 La Comunidad de Madrid, sancionada por no hacer frente a los pagos de la M-45

El Gobierno madrileño deberá abonar a la empresa encargada de la carretera privada 244.951,18 euros por no pagar dentro de los plazos establecidos doce facturas.

La carretera M-45 acabará constando más de 2.000 millones de euros. / Maps

Las medidas y gestiones del gobierno del PP en la Comunidad de Madrid siguen dando de qué hablar, y a pesar de constituirse la nueva Mesa de la Asamblea de Madrid el próximo 11 de junio, el Consejo de Gobierno dio luz verde a un pago de 258.460,41 euros para cumplir con la sentencia del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM), según publica La Ser.

La Sección Tercera de la Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo condenó a la Comunidad de Madrid a pagar a la empresa Concesiones de Madrid S.A. 244.951,18 euros que el Gobierno del PP no dio dentro de los plazos establecidos, un total de doce facturas que debía pagar a la empresa encargada del tramo N-II del eje O'Donnell de la M-45.

Así, la Comunidad de Madrid deberá abonar los "intereses moratorios devengados por el pago tardío de las facturas". A la cifra inicial se le suman 13.509 euros de intereses por la demora en el pago desde la sentencia, con fecha del 21 de noviembre de 2018, más 2.000 euros de costes del proceso judicial. El Gobierno ha decidido no recurrir y hacer frente a los pagos.

A esta sentencia se le añaden los 1,5 millones que ya tuvo que pagar a OHL por el mismo motivo, facturas atrasadas e impago.

Esta carretera privada de 36 kilómetros hará que los madrileños tengan que pagar 2.000 millones de euros, según ha afirmado la Consejería de Transportes en sede parlamentaria.

El Gobierno de la comunidad ha reconocido que no cuentan con suficientes recursos como para calcular los gastos que ha supuesto la M-45, por lo que se encargará una empresa privada de las cuentas. En base a estos cálculos, la Comunidad de Madrid dará un presupuesto a las concesionarias encargadas de la carretera privada.

