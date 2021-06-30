Estás leyendo: La jueza deniega 103 'habeas corpus' a los estudiantes que guardan cuarentena en un hotel de Mallorca

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Balears, de los 200 habeas corpus anunciados este martes al Juzgado, finalmente únicamente se registraron 100.

Dos jóvenes que permanecen en aislamiento en el hotel Palma Bellver de Palma portan dos pancartas pidiendo salir del hotel.
Dos jóvenes que permanecen en aislamiento en el hotel Palma Bellver de Palma portan dos pancartas pidiendo salir del hotel. Atienza / EFE

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 6 de Palma ha denegado un total de 103 solicitudes de habeas corpus presentadas por parte de los jóvenes aislados en el hotel puente Palma Bellver por el macrobrote asociado a viajes de fin de curso a Mallorca.

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Balears, de los 200 habeas corpus anunciados este martes al Juzgado, finalmente únicamente se registraron 100. La jueza, en funciones de guardia, los resolvió de madrugada y dictó un auto de no incoación a trámite, al entender que no cabe la admisión.

El juez de lo Contencioso Administrativo número 3 de Palma decidirá a lo largo de esta mañana si ratifica el confinamiento forzoso de los estudiantes. La Fiscalía se opuso este martes al confinamiento forzoso al "no resultar plenamente justificadas ni proporcionadas de acuerdo con la legislación vigente".

Las familias de estos jóvenes de Madrid adelantaron que estudiarían emprender acciones legales por posible detención ilegal en el caso de que el auxilio judicial fuera rechazado, como ya han hechos las familias de otros estudiantes afectados por este confinamiento.

El Govern: "Nos someteremos a lo que nos diga la Justicia"

La presidenta del Govern, Francina Armengol, ha asegurado este miércoles que el Ejecutivo autonómico acatará la decisión de la Justicia sobre el aislamiento de los estudiantes. "Nos someteremos a lo que nos diga la Justicia", ha declarado.

En declaraciones a los medios, la presidenta ha reiterado que se trata de una cuestión de salud pública y que desde el Govern balear tienen "muy claros" los criterios en este sentido. "Desde mi punto de vista como presidenta del Govern, creo que si se tiene que realizar la cuarentena, hay que hacerla, porque sino es un peligro para toda la población", ha señalado.

