Madrid 360 Almeida abre las puertas de Madrid Central a 1.300.000 coches que hasta ahora estaban prohibidos

El alcalde de Madrid ha presentado su programa anticontaminación con el que se permite la entrada de los vehículos con distintivo 'C' a la zona de bajas emisiones. 

Una furgoneta entra dentro del perímetro de Madrid Central./EFE

El nuevo plan anticontaminación de Martínez-Almeida permitirá la entrada a Madrid Central de 1.306.961 turismos con etiqueta 'C' que hasta ahora tenían restringido el acceso, según los datos del parque móvil madrileño de la Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT). 

Los vehículos con el distintivo 'C' son los diésel matriculados a partir de 2014 y los gasolina con matriculación desde 2006. Estos turismos tenían prohibido el acceso a la zona de bajas emisiones, salvo residentes y usuarios que accedían a parking público, según la normativa del Plan A.

Este lunes el PP de Madrid ha presentado en el Faro de Moncloa el plan Madrid 360 con el que se busca reemplazar el protocolo anticontaminación de Madrid Central impulsado por el anterior Consistorio de Manuela Carmena. Entre las medidas contempladas, Almeida ha anunciado que se abrirá el acceso de toda la zona de bajas emisiones a los vehículos con distintivo 'C' de alta ocupación (dos ocupantes), argumentando que esta medida favorecerá los desplazamientos compartidos y reducirá el tráfico en el centro de la capital.

Desde la Plataforma en Defensa de Madrid Central consideran que esta medida supone una "invitación clara" a entrar en coche y moto al centro de la ciudad. "Esto pone en riesgo la salud pública y nos aleja de las ciudades europeas y del movimiento social que pide acciones urgentes contra el cambio climático", explican desde la organización.

