El Ayuntamiento de Madrid activa desde las 6:00 de hoy el escenario 1 del Protocolo de actuación para episodios de contaminación por dióxido de nitrógeno al superarse este sábado simultáneamente en dos estaciones de la zona 1 de la Red de Vigilancia de la Calidad del Aire los 180 microgramos/m3 de dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2) durante dos horas consecutivas.
El Ayuntamiento alega en una nota de prensa que además la previsión meteorológica de ventilación para este domingo "era desfavorable". Con la activación del protocolo, la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40 en ambos sentidos ha quedado limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora a partir de las 6:00 h de este domingo.
El Ayuntamiento recomienda el uso del transporte público, "tal y como establece el protocolo, a sabiendas de las limitaciones actuales a consecuencia de los efectos del temporal".
El delegado madrileño de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad, Borja Carabante, firmará este domingo el decreto de activación del protocolo, que estará vigente durante el tiempo que dure el episodio de contaminación.
Asimismo, antes de las 12:00 horas de hoy se informará sobre las medidas a aplicar el lunes en función de los índices referenciados en las estaciones medidoras de la calidad del aire en Madrid.
Los ciudadanos pueden estar informados a través de la web municipal, paneles informativos de tráfico y DGT, CRTM/EMT, gabinete de tráfico, Emergencias Madrid y redes sociales, así como a través de mensajes cortos de telefonía móvil (SMS), "cuyo tiempo de aviso ha mejorado", según el ayuntamiento.
