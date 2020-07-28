La Comunidad de Madrid hará obligatorio el uso de la mascarilla, en las terrazas y en la vía pública, restringirá la ocupación de las terrazas a grupos de no más de 10 personas y recomienda no pasar de este número (10 personas como máximo) en viviendas particulares para las reuniones. Ademas, los locales de ocio cerrarán a la 1:30 am. Los clientes podrán entrar, como tarde, a la 1am.

Así lo ha desgranado la presidenta regional, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, en una rueda de prensa en la Real Casa de Correos, sede del Gobierno regional, en la que ha presentado medidas de choque para combatir el coronavirus, en el marco del plan Madrid no se para.



Ayuso también ha anunciado que la Comunidad va a contratar y formar a nuevos rastreadores (360), ampliable según las necesidades que vaya habiendo y que van a poner en marcha una 'cartilla de vacunación'.

