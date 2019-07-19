La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha sostenido que el acuerdo al que ha llegado su formación con Ciudadanos y Vox en la Región de Murcia, y que ha desbloqueado la gobernabilidad, es "un paso adelante" para la situación de Madrid por lo que espera que su investidura se produzca antes de que acabe agosto.
"Entiendo que después de Murcia lo conveniente es que en estos días volvamos a hablar entre nosotros y busquemos puntos de encuentro. Yo tengo la mano tendida a los dos partidos y creo que tienen que entenderse porque hay muchas cosas que les unen", ha señalado la 'popular' en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación tras visitar las zonas afectadas por el incendio, que tuvo lugar en Cadalso de los Vidrios.
(Habrá ampliación)
