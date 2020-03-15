Estás leyendo: Madrid cerrará peluquerías y barberías en contra del criterio del Gobierno

Coronavirus Madrid cerrará peluquerías y barberías en contra del criterio del Gobierno

Así lo ha desvelado la presidenta de la Comunidad en una entrevista en Telemadrid.

Ayuso presentará mañana un plan sanitario para los 102 hospitales
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha avanzado que presentará mañana un plan sanitario de actuación para los 102 hospitales de la autonomía que incluirá nuevas medidas de contención para atajar la situación provocada por el coronavirus.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

La Comunidad de Madrid cerrará también las peluquerías y barberías para "proteger" a sus profesionales, que trabajan "piel con piel" con los clientes, en contra del criterio del Gobierno nacional, que ha optado por que estos establecimientos se mantengan abiertos durante el estado de alarma.

Fuentes del Ejecutivo central explicaron que decidieron que este tipo de negocios podían permanecer abiertos por razones de higiene y por la intención de alterar solo lo mínimo posible la vida de la gente.

Sin embargo, la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha anunciado en una entrevista en Telemadrid que ordenará el cierre de las peluquerías y barberías "porque no se entiende que los profesionales de este sector tan numeroso en Madrid, que tienen que estar piel con piel en contacto con los clientes, tengan que estar abiertos".

"Tengo que protegerlos por encima de todo. Nuestros mayores y otras personas que necesiten el servicio de peluquería prefiero que tengan el pelo sucio y que estén sanos", ha añadido.

