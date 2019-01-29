Público
Más Madrid IU Madrid tiende puentes a Errejón e insiste en la necesidad de una candidatura única

La federación madrileña de Izquierda Unida y Más Madrid aseguran haber encontrado "sintonía" y se emplazan a seguir hablando durante esta semana para lograr construir una candidatura unitaria.

Íñigo Errejón y Alberto Garzón, durante un Pleno en el Congreso

Íñigo Errejón y Alberto Garzón, durante un Pleno en el Congreso / EFE

Izquierda Unida de Madrid y la plataforma que lidera Íñigo Errejón, Más Madrid, han celebrado este martes su primera reunión para explorar un acuerdo de cara a las elecciones autonómicas de mayo. Ambas partes han destacado la "sintonía" del encuentro, donde han coincidido en la necesidad de construir una "candidatura única de toda la izquierda madrileña, desde el respeto a la autonomía de todos los actores".

También han decidido que, tras esta primera toma de contacto, van a continuar con las conversaciones durante esta semana. Además, desde IU Madrid han avanzado que la Colegiada de la formación se reunirá este martes para analizar "el resultado de las reuniones mantenidas" y ofrecerán "una propuesta concreta de desbloqueo en el actual marco político regional"

