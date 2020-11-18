Estás leyendo: Madrid justifica que una charla en la que se dieron cifras falsas sobre violencia sexual se basaba en "datos acreditados"

Un forense aseguró en unas jornadas organizadas por la Comunidad que hasta un 50% de las denuncias son falsas. Las estadísticas oficiales las fijan en un 0,01%.

El forense José Antonio Menéndez de Lucas. durante su exposición en las jornadas del Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús. PÚBLICO
La diputada del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid Lorena Morales ha denunciado este miércoles que tras preguntar a la Comunidad de Madrid su parecer sobre que un forense diera datos falsos sobre denuncias por violencia sexual en una charla organizada por dicha Administación, la Comunidad de Madrid ha respondido que "se trataba de un foro científico en el cual las ponencias estaban basados en datos acreditados".

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en unas jornadas celebradas en el Hospital Infantil Universitario Niño Jesús contra la Violencia de Género en Adolescentes el pasado mes de febrero. En una de las ponencias, el profesor y médico forense José Antonio Menéndez de Lucas insistió varias veces en las denuncias falsas por violencia sexual, según su experiencia, "se dan mucho y suponen un 40% o 50%", tal y como publicó este medio.

Las cifras dadas por el forense son desmentidas por la Fiscalía General del Estado, ya que la proporción de condenas por denuncias falsas sigue sin subir de 0,0069% en el total de condenas desde el año 2009 –en el que se registraron 97 condenas–. Aunque se sumaran las causas en tramitación como si fueran condenatorias (144), el porcentaje final máximo apenas alcanzaría el 0,01%.

Morales ha publicado en la red social Twitter su pregunta al Ejecutivo y la respuesta del mismo, en la que especifica que "se trata de un foro científico-técnico en el cual las ponencias están basadas en datos acreditados". "No tienen vergüenza", ha contestado la diputada del PSOE.

