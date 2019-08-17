Público
Madrid Marta Rivera de la Cruz, futura consejera de Cultura en el Gobierno de Ayuso

Licenciada en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Rivera de la Cruz es también novelista —fue finalista del Premio Planeta en 2006— y especialista en comunicación política.

Marta Rivera de la Cruz durante su intervención en el acto de A Coruña. / Twitter Ciudadanos

La escritora, periodista y diputada de Ciudadanos en el Congreso Marta Rivera de la Cruz será la futura consejera de Cultura y Turismo en el Gobierno de coalición que encabeza en la Comunidad de Madrid Isabel Díaz Ayuso, afirman fuentes de la formación naranja.

El de Rivera de la Cruz (Lugo, 1970) es el tercer nombre desvelado por Ciudadanos de las seis consejerías que, incluida la portavocía del Gobierno, tendrá el grupo de Ignacio Aguado en el Gobierno de Díaz Ayuso, donde otras siete áreas estarán en manos de los populares.

La cultura será un eje vertebrador de las políticas de la Comunidad de Madrid, afianzando la región como "capital cultural del sur de Europa", según el acuerdo de 155 medidas alcanzado por el PP y Ciudadanos.

Rivera de la Cruz, también secretaria de Relaciones Institucionales de Ciudadanos, da el salto a la política madrileña desde el Congreso, donde ha sido diputada, primero por Madrid (2015-2019) y ahora por A Coruña y donde ha ejercido la portavocía de su grupo en Cultura y en la Comisión de Radio Televisión Española.

Licenciada en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Rivera de la Cruz es también novelista —fue finalista del Premio Planeta en 2006— y especialista en comunicación política, además de haber trabajado en distintos medios de comunicación audiovisuales y escritos.

Rivera de la Cruz tomará el testigo de Jaime de los Santos, consejero de Cultura nombrado por la expresidenta madrileña Cristina Cifuentes, y desempeñará su cargo en el primer Gobierno de coalición de la región.

La presidenta electa, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, que el pasado miércoles obtuvo los votos de PP, Cs y Vox en la Asamblea de Madrid, tiene previsto dar a conocer al Ejecutivo al completo el próximo lunes, tras su toma de posesión.

