"Íñigo Errejón nunca aceptó haber perdido Vistalegre II", asegura Juan Carlos Monedero durante una entrevista en LaSexta Noche. El co-fundador de Podemos se mostró muy crítico con Errejón tras su decisión de formar un nuevo partido.
En torno a los motivos para su dureza, el politólogo razonaba sobre la manera de hacer de Errejón: "Ha estado haciendo un partido a espaldas de Podemos sin hacer nada", arguyó.
Cuando era interrogado por la autocrítica que debe hacer Podemos, Monedero aseguraba que debe de producirse: "Llevo mucho tiempo planteando que el problema es el fracaso a la hora de construir un partido en movimiento. El trabajo institucional no debe devorar todas las energías", declara durante la entrevista.
"Podemos es un partido jovencito pero sus problemas no son diferentes a los del PP o Ciudadanos o el PSOE. Y el problema es ese, que tenga sus mismos problemas cuando nació para combatirlos", asegura Monedero.
