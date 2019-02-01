Podemos Madrid no irá al encuentro convocado por Izquierda Unida el próximo lunes, 4 de febrero, con todos los actores de la izquierda, y señala que su hoja de ruta es pactar la candidatura Unidas Podemos, que desarrollarán en el espacio de debate Hacer Madrid y después hablar con todos.
Así lo han indicado fuentes de la gestora, equipo técnico según lo denomina el partido morado, que controla la formación en Madrid tras la dimisión el pasado viernes de Ramón Espinar como secretario general.
Anoche, Íñigo Errejón, que concurrirá a las elecciones con la marca de Manuela Carmena, Más Madrid, aseguró en una entrevista en La Sexta que para unirse a su lista los candidatos que quieran deberán pasar por un proceso de primarias, por lo que ofrece al resto de formaciones acudir a los comicios pero bajo el paraguas de sus nuevas siglas.
Más Madrid tiene previsto mantener este viernes un segundo encuentro con IU, tras consensuar ayer con el partido ecologista Equo que es necesario que la izquierda madrileña acuda a las elecciones autonómicas con una candidatura única y unitaria, en la que no se pactó la nomenclatura.
Por su parte, IU se ofrece a ser nexo de unión para coser la ruptura entre Podemos e Íñigo Errejón. Este jueves la formación liderada por Alberto Garzón ratificó en su Comisión Colegiada la apuesta por una "candidatura conjunta" en la Comunidad de Madrid, aunque para abrir el espacio proponen cambiar la fórmula Unidos Podemos por 'Unidas', eliminando así las siglas del partido de Pablo Iglesias.
El Consejo Ciudadano Estatal de Podemos apostó el miércoles por negociar con Errejón y su plataforma Más Madrid, aunque no ahora, sino tras construir su propia candidatura de Unidos Podemos.
