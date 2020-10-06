Estás leyendo: Madrid pide a Sanidad que reconsidere la orden que impone las restricciones

El consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, insiste en que las medidas que implantó el Gobierno madrileño a 46 áreas de salud "están funcionando".

El consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero. - EFE
El consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, ha solicitado este martes al ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, que reconsidere la orden que impone restricciones a la movilidad a diez municipios madrileños y que pueda seguir aplicando su plan de limitaciones por zonas básicas de salud.

Tras la reunión del 'Grupo Covid-19' entre el Gobierno central y madrileño, que se ha celebrado en medio de las discrepancias por los nuevos contagios del coronavirus en la región, Escudero ha afirmado que las medidas que implantó el Gobierno madrileño a 46 áreas de salud "están funcionando".

Unas restricciones que la Comunidad de Madrid decidió eliminar cuando comenzó a aplicar el viernes pasado las medidas decretadas en la orden de Sanidad. Según ha Escudero, no han recibido aclaración por parte del Ministerio de Sanidad sobre si sería posible restringir de nuevo zonas más acotadas.

Escudero ha cargado contra las dudas que se han generado por los datos epidemiológicos notificados por la consejería de Sanidad, al tiempo que ha asegurado que tanto el ministro como el director del Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (CCAES), Fernando Simón, le han trasladado que "nunca se han puesto en duda".

