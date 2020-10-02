Estás leyendo: Madrid presenta el recurso contra las nuevas restricciones en la Audiencia Nacional

Madrid presenta el recurso contra las nuevas restricciones en la Audiencia Nacional

La Comunidad alega "invasión" y "agresión" de sus competencias. Resalta que la aplicación de estas medidas supone un impacto "totalmente injustificado en el ámbito económico".

La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, conversa con el vicepresidente madrileño, Ignacio Aguado. - EFE
La Comunidad de Madrid ha presentado este viernes un recurso ante la Audiencia Nacional contra las restricciones de movilidad que planean sobre diez municipios madrileños, incluida la capital, y solicita medidas cautelares, según han informado fuentes del Gobierno regional.

En el recurso, al que ha tenido acceso este medio, la Comunidad alega "invasión" y "agresión" de sus competencias y limita derechos fundamentales de los ciudadanos. Además, resalta que la aplicación de estas medidas supone un impacto "totalmente injustificado en el ámbito económico, que se convierte, en el contexto procesal en que nos encontramos, en una pérdida irreparable".

La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, anunció el jueves en el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid que cumpliría la orden del Ministerio de Sanidad pero avanzó que la llevaría "a los tribunales" para "defender los intereses legítimos de los madrileños.

Las restricciones decretadas afectan a diez municipios madrileños donde residen un total de 4.786.948 ciudadanos: Madrid capital, Móstoles, Alcalá de Henares, Fuenlabrada, Leganés, Getafe, Alcorcón, Torrejón de Ardoz, Parla y Alcobendas.

En estos municipios no estará permitido entrar o salir salvo para actividades "adecuadamente justificados", como ir a trabajar, y habrá más reducciones de aforos y de horarios en locales comerciales y de hostelería.

