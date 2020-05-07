madridActualizado:
La Comunidad de Madrid ha presentado al Ministerio de Sanidad el documento donde argumenta los motivos por los que solicita pasar a la fase 1 de la desescalada el próximo 11 de mayo, han confirmado a Efe fuentes del Gobierno regional.
Madrid era la única comunidad autónoma de las que habían manifestado su intención de pasar a la fase uno de la desescalada que todavía no había presentado el documento, aunque el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, había avanzado que lo harían este mismo jueves, pese a que el plazo expiró este miércoles a las 18 horas.
Finalmente lo han presentado pasadas las diez de la noche y tras conocerse la dimisión de la directora general de Salud Pública de la Comunidad de Madrid, Yolanda Fuentes, que ha tenido lugar un día después de que el Gobierno regional decidiera hacer esta petición al Ministerio de Sanidad.
