Madrid recurrirá este viernes el plan de Sanidad ante la Audiencia Nacional

MADRID

EFE

La Comunidad de Madrid presentará este viernes un recurso ante la Audiencia Nacional contra las restricciones de movilidad que planean sobre once municipios madrileños, incluida la capital, y solicitará medidas cautelares, han informado fuentes del Gobierno regional.

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) ha publicado este jueves el acuerdo del Consejo Interterritorial de Salud, que supone la aplicación de nuevas restricciones en ciudades de más de 100.000 habitantes con una alta tasa de contagio de coronavirus, lo que afectaría por el momento a diez municipios madrileños.

La presidenta madrileña, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, había anunciado esta mañana en el pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid que cumpliría "de manera estricta" la orden aunque avanzó que la llevaría "a los tribunales" para "defender los intereses legítimos de los madrileños.

