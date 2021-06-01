Estás leyendo: Tres mujeres encabezan el Grupo Parlamentario de Más Madrid: Mónica García, María Pastor y Manuela Bergerot

Público
Público

Más Madrid Tres mujeres encabezan el Grupo Parlamentario de Más Madrid: Mónica García, María Pastor y Manuela Bergerot

Pablo Perpinyà será designado senador y Eduardo Fernández Rubiño presidente del Grupo Parlamentario en la Asamblea.

La candidata de Más Madrid a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Mónica García, ofrece declaraciones a los medios después de un encuentro con la militancia en Orcasitas, a 5 de mayo de 2021, en Madrid.
Mónica García, ofrece declaraciones a los medios después de un encuentro con la militancia en Orcasitas, a 5 de mayo de 2021, en Madrid. A. Pérez Meca / Europa Press

madrid

Más Madrid ha designado nueva dirección de Grupo Parlamentario en la Asamblea de Madrid, en el que Mónica García será la portavoz; María Pastor, de Verdes Equo, segunda portavoz adjunta, y Manuela Bergerot adjunta tercera. El partido reafirma con ellas su apuesta por un proyecto feminista y verde, con un plantel de portavoces mujeres e incluyendo a una representante del partido ecologista.

María Pastor, además de coportavoz de Equo, ha sido diputada de Más Madrid en la anterior legislatura. Graduada en Trabajo Social, su experiencia profesional ha estado vinculada a la educación y la orientación. Por su parte, Manuela Bergerot ha centrado su carrera en el ámbito de las políticas públicas.

Tras ellas, la dirección ha designado al hasta ahora portavoz parlamentario, Pablo Perpinyà (director de las campañas electorales de Más Madrid), para ser senador en la Cámara Alta. Perpinyà sustituye a Eduardo Fernández Rubiño, hijo de Carlos Fernández Liria, que pasa a ser presidente del Grupo Parlamentario en la Asamblea, en el que la diputada María Acín será la nueva secretaria general.

Por su parte, Esther Rodríguez, responsable de Programa en el Área de Análisis Político en la ejecutiva de la Mesa Regional de Más Madrid, será la propuesta de formación para ocupar un puesto en la Mesa de la Asamblea.

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público