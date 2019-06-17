El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, ha asegurado que ahora es el "momento del cumplimiento de los pactos" y que el nuevo alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, sabe "perfectamente" lo que ha firmado con su partido, que es "formar parte" del Gobierno municipal y eso "no es estar en un distrito, es estar en concejalías de Gobierno".
Así lo ha indicado el portavoz de Vox en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid, en declaraciones a Telecinco, para recalcar que en su partido son "serios" y cumplen lo pactado, como se demostró en la sesión de investidura del pasado sábado que proclamó a Almeida como alcalde de la capital.
"Ahora espero que todos cumplan lo pactado", ha subrayado Ortega Smith, para incidir en que existe un acuerdo firmado a nivel nacional entre Vox y PP y que está seguro de que Almeida tiene "igual de claro que él" los términos de ese documento y "sabe perfectamente lo que se ha firmado".
"Las reglas del juego son iguales para todos y los requisitos también para todos", ha recalcado el número dos de Vox, para insistir en que en el caso concreto de Madrid se contempla formar parte del Gobierno. "Y eso no es estar en un distrito, es estar en concejalías de Gobierno y eso es lo que se ha pactado".
Además, ha recordado que "la izquierda sectaria" no gobierna en Madrid gracias a los votos de Vox porque los escaños de PP y Cs en conjunto no sumaban para desbancarla.
Lo único que el nuevo alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez Almeida, ha admitido al respecto del pacto con Vox es que el partido de ultraderecha tendrá juntas de distrito -suenan Salamanca, Chamberí y Usera- y quizás estarán al frente de algún ente.
