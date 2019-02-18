La eurodiputada de UPyD, Maite Pagazaurtundúa, irá en las listas de Ciudadanos para las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo del próximo 26 de mayo, según ha confirmado Luis Garicano, candidato de la formación naranja para dichos comicios.
"Feliz con la noticia de la incorporación de Maite Pagazaurtundúa a las listas de Ciudadanos al Parlamento Europeo. Una incansable defensora de los derechos humanos y de las víctimas del terrorismo. Será un honor trabajar contigo, Maite", ha escrito Garicano en un apunte en su cuenta de Twitter.
Feliz con la noticia de la incorporación de @maitepagaza a las listas de @CiudadanosCs al Parlamento Europeo. Una incansable defensora de los derechos humanos y de las víctimas del terrorismo. Será un honor trabajar contigo, Maite. https://t.co/2NOogEz6BI— Luis Garicano (@lugaricano) 17 de febrero de 2019
Varios diputados de Ciudadanos como Toni Cantó, Juan Carlos Girauta o Francisco Igea Arisqueta han celebrado en la red social la noticia. "Bienvenida Maite. Juntos somos más y mejores. Un lujo para todos nosotros", ha escrito Igea.
Somos afortunados. Mi admirada @maitepagaza se integra en la lista de Cs para las Europeas.— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) 17 de febrero de 2019
La formación liderada por Albert Rivera confirmó este sábado que establecería conversaciones con UPyD con el fin de alcanzar posibles pactos electorales de cara a las próximas elecciones, que permitan sumar a un proyecto "de futuro, moderado y profundamente reformista" encabezado por Albert Rivera.
Ese mismo día, UPyD avaló que el líder de la formación, Cristiano Brown, junto con la eurodiputada Maite Pagazaurtundúa y el filósofo y cofundador de UPyD Fernando Savater, llevasen a cabo uniones con otros partidos "de centro".
