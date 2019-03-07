Público
Juicio independencia El major Trapero comparecerá como testigo ante el Tribunal del 'procés' el 14 de marzo

El Supremo cita para el mismo día al exnúmero dos de Oriol Junqueras, Josep María Jové.

El ex mayor de los Mossos Josep Lluís Trapero enla Audiencia Nacional. EFE/Archivo

El exmajor de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Josep María Trapero, ha sido citado a declarar como testigo ante el Tribunal Supremo el próximo 14 de abril, a las 16.00 horas. Así consta en la diligencia de ordenación que el Alto Tribunal ha hecho pública este jueves, y que también recoge la citación del que fuera número dos de Oriol Junqueras, Josep María Jové. Trapero, además, ha sido procesado por la Audiencia Nacional junto a la excúpula de los Mossos d'Esquadra.

(Habrá ampliación)

