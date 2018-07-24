Público
Maltrato animal El Ayuntamiento de Estepona aprueba que sea ciudad libre de circos con animales

"El Ayuntamiento ha de enfrentar, con todos los medios a su alcance, cualquier manifestación de lo que es una forma de maltrato animal", dicta el documento del pleno.

Imagen del circo de Montecarlo, durante un espectáculo con elefantes. / EFE

El pasado viernes, en el Pleno Ordinario del Ayuntamiento de Estepona del mes de julio se aprobó por unanimidad declarar a la localidad malagueña ciudad libre de circos con animales, una propuesta de los grupos políticos municipales del PSOE y CSSP-Podemos Estepona.

Respetando el Código Penal y la ley de Protección de los animales de la Junta de Andalucía que preveen fuertes sanciones a quien maltrate o mate animales, el pleno aprobaba por unanimidad declarar a Estepona ciudad libre de circos con animales y también prohibir este tipo de espectáculos en el municipio.

Con la intención de "protección, respeto y defensa de la naturaleza en general y de los animales en particular", "el Ayuntamiento ha de enfrentar, con todos los medios a su alcance, cualquier manifestación de lo que es una forma de maltrato animal", dicta el documento de la moción. 

