El coordinador de Podemos en San Fernando, Ernesto Díaz, ha desvelado este martes los 11 acuerdos que la formación morada alcanzó con el PSOE para que los socialistas continúen al frente de la Alcaldía del pueblo gaditano. Suprimir las ayudas a la escuela de tauromaquia es uno de ellos, una medida que se llevará a cabo a partir de los presupuestos del próximo año.
En concreto, la escuela taurina Rafael Ortega dejará de recibir 21.600 euros. "Se trata de un triunfo por parte de nuestra organización política haber podido arrancar un acuerdo tan importante y tan deseado por parte de los colectivos animalistas, y del que debemos sentirnos orgullosos", ha explicado este martes Ernesto Díaz en unas declaraciones recogidas por Andalucía Información.
En el marco de este acuerdo, las dos formaciones han pactado la cesión de un local para garantizar el bienestar de las colonias de gatos. "Es un gesto pequeño pero importante", ha asegurado el líder de Podemos en San Fernando.
La municipalización de los trabajadores, la expropiación de viviendas en estado ruinoso o una oficina de derechos laborales y del inquilino son otras de las medidas acordadas por Podemos y PSOE, según recoge el Diario de Cádiz.
