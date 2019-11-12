Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Malversación Generalitat Cuatro detenidos en una operación por malversación de fondos en la Secretaria General de Deportes de la Generalitat

Entre los arrestados se encuentran el director general de Deportes de la Generalitat, Gerard Figueras, y la exconcejal del PDeCAT en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona Maite Fandos. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

Foto de archivo de un vehículo de la Guardia Civil/ EFE

La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un total de cuatro personas en el marco de una operación por presuntos delitos de malversación de caudales públicos, prevaricación y tráfico de influencias por supuesta concesión fraudulenta de subvenciones públicas procedentes de la Secretaria General de Deportes.

Entre los arrestados se encuentran el director general de Deportes de la Generalitat, Gerard Figueras, y la exconcejal del PDeCAT en el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y miembro de Gobierno de la Junta de la Diputación, Maite Fandos, en una operación por presunta malversación y fraude en las subvenciones de la Secretaria General de Deportes de la Generalitat y su órgano dependiente, el Consell Català de l'Esport, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes cercanas a la investigación.

Según ha informado El Periódico, esta operación ha sido ordenada por el juez del Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Barcelona, Joaquín Aguirre, que considera que entre las entidades beneficiarias de estas subvenciones estarían presuntamente las fundaciones Catmon e Igman, cercanas a Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC), a las que el juzgado ya ordenó registrar en mayo de 2018.

Agentes de la Policía Judicial de Zona de la Guardia Civil de Catalunya están realizando entradas y registros en la sede de la Secretaria General de Deportes, en Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona), y en domicilios particulares, en el seno de la operación Voloh, en busca de pruebas presuntas de irregularidades.

En un mensaje en Twitter, el presidente del PDeCat, David Bonvehí, ha desmentido cualquier implicación en hechos de malversación ni vinculaciones con tramas irregulares: "Somos un partido transparente que combate las malas prácticas", ha asegurado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad