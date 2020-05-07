Estás leyendo: Ayuso celebró el 8-M unas oposiciones con más de 1.000 personas tras alertar de la "emergencia" sanitaria al Gobierno

Manifestación del 8 de marzo Ayuso celebró el 8-M unas oposiciones con más de 1.000 personas tras alertar de la "emergencia" sanitaria al Gobierno

La presidenta regional ha insistido en que la manifestación del 8-M fue "el mayor 'infectódromo' de España" sin aportar ningún dato al respecto. Mientras, una jueza de Madrid ha descartado "causalidad" entre acudir a este evento y contagiarse.

06/05/2020.- La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EFE/Chema Moya/Archivo
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. EFE/Chema Moya/Archivo

MADRID

PÚBLICO

La manifestación del 8-M ha provocado infinitas críticas a posteriori sobre su supuesta implicación en el repunte de casos de covid-19 en la capital madrileña. PP y Vox han canalizado muy especialmente sus críticas en este asunto, que solo han servido para atacar -una vez más- al colectivo feminista, pues la jueza que investiga al delegado del Gobierno en Madrid, José Manuel Franco, por haber permitido la concentración de dicho acto, descartó el delito de lesiones imprudentes al recibir un informe médico que no establece "causalidad" entre acudir a este evento y contagiarse de coronavirus.

Cabe destacar que ese mismo domingo se celebraron decenas de actos en toda España con decenas de miles de personas: partidos de fútbol, congresos, misas... Incluso, el pasado 8 de marzo, el Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid celebró unas oposiciones que congregaron a 1248 personas, tal y como aparece en la web de la Comunidad de Madrid y ha informado El Confidencial

Según han informado varios medios, el Ejecutivo de Ayuso había alertado a la Delegación del Gobierno en la región de la existencia de una "emergencia de salud pública causada por el coronavirus" un día antes, el 7 de marzo, vía e-mail. Sin embargo, el propio Gobierno de Ayuso permitió la celebración de las oposiciones, cuya prueba de las 1.248 personas que superaron el primer examen tuvo lugar en el Instituto de Enseñanza Secundaria Príncipe Felipe. 

Ayuso, la misma que ha insistido en que la manifestación del 8-M fue "el mayor infectódromo de España" sin aportar ningún dato al respecto, ha argumentado que estas oposiciones se celebraron "en un centro con 81 aulas en 5 edificios. Con alrededor de una quincena de opositores por aula, en filas de solo uno y distancias mínimas de separación de más de 1 metro en todos los casos". 

La realidad es que, tal y como aparece en el orden de distribución de los opositores, los estudiantes hicieron uso de cuatro edificios, ya que el quinto se habilitó para los aspirantes del turno de promoción interna. 

